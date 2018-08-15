Brighton send new multimillion rand signing Percy Tau on loan to Belgian lower tier

English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Percy Tau has joined Belgian B Division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year old Tau‚ who was voted SA's footballer and player’s player of the season in the Absa Premiership last season‚ joined the Seagulls from Sundowns with manager Chris Hughton immediately indicating that he would be loaned out.

Albion’s development pathway manager David Weir said: “Percy is a talent we have brought to the club for the future‚ and this loan allows him to play regular senior football here in Europe.