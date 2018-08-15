Twitter reacts to news that the Kaizer Chiefs jersey is in demand globally

News that popular UK magazine FourFourTwo has voted the Kaizer Chiefs jersey as the best in the world for the 2018-19 season has been met with mixed reactions by the nation's soccer lovers on social media.

Chiefs’ traditional gold home and new purple away jerseys beat Boca Juniors‚ Aston Villa‚ Fulham and Sampdoria in the top five of the magazine's ranking of this season’s top 20 shirts.