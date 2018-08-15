Soccer

Twitter reacts to news that the Kaizer Chiefs jersey is in demand globally

15 August 2018 - 10:58 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaizer Chiefs also unveiled their new away jersey (left) and ladies jersey (right).
Kaizer Chiefs also unveiled their new away jersey (left) and ladies jersey (right).
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

News that popular UK magazine FourFourTwo has voted the Kaizer Chiefs jersey as the best in the world for the 2018-19 season has been met with mixed reactions by the nation's soccer lovers on social media.

Chiefs’ traditional gold home and new purple away jerseys beat Boca Juniors‚ Aston Villa‚ Fulham and Sampdoria in the top five of the magazine's ranking of this season’s top 20 shirts.

AmaKhosi marketing director Jessica Motaung said the ranking in such a globally-read magazine has introduced the club to new markets and they have received requests from around parts of the world.

Some of the fans have ridiculed the latest news while staunch followers welcomed it as a step in the right direction despite their club currently struggling in the league where they are yet to win a match after three starts this season.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs make worst start to a league season in almost a decade Soccer
  2. Twitter reacts to news that the Kaizer Chiefs jersey is in demand globally Soccer
  3. Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet risks the wrath of the Kaizer Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  4. Winless Chiefs frustrated by Baroka Soccer
  5. Shambolic T20 batting means SA leave Sri Lanka on a low Cricket

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs make worst start to a league season in almost a decade Soccer
  2. Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet risks the wrath of the Kaizer Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  3. The Mother City's four National First Division sides move into Cape Town Stadium Soccer
  4. Maritzburg United excited after finally signing Yannick Zakri Soccer
  5. It's business as usual for SuperSport United's new coach Kaitano Tembo Soccer
  6. MTN8 draw pits Kaizer Chiefs against title holders SuperSport United Soccer
  7. Cupido fires Cape Town City into the MTN8 semifinals Soccer
  8. Winless Chiefs frustrated by Baroka Soccer
X