16 August 2018 - 10:58 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter, pictured here during the national team's departures press conference at Southern Sun International, Johannesburg on March 19 2018, is facing a mammoth task of leading SA Football Association's Vision 2022 to see Bafana in the top 20 in the world and top 5 in Africa.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

South Africa remain unchanged in the latest FIFA World Rankings at number 74 in the world after the first release of the list in two months and since the completion of the World Cup in Russia.

Bafana Bafana’s poor ranking has been highlighted in recent weeks following the move of Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and his subsequent inability to get a work permit in that country‚ which has seen him loaned out to the second-tier in Belgium.

Previously players had to have played 75 percent of matches for a country ranked‚ on average‚ in the top 70 in the world over the previous two years‚ but this has since been changed to the top 50.

It makes it all the more difficult for SA players to feature in what is for many the world’s top league‚ with their only real hope at present to win promotion into the top-flight as Tokelo Rantie did with Bournemouth in 2015.

Stuart Baxter's Bafana remain number 15 in Africa‚ with Tunisia the top side on the continent‚ followed by Senegal‚ DR Congo‚ Ghana and Morocco.

After their poor World Cup‚ Egypt were the biggest losers on the new list‚ falling a staggering 20 places to number 65 in the world and 11 in Africa.

Unsurprisingly‚ world champions France have taken over at the top of the global list‚ followed by Belgium‚ Brazil‚ losing World Cup finalists Croatia and Uruguay.

Previous number one Germany have fallen 14 places to number 15 after their first round exit in Russia.

The side that has gained the most on the latest list is the Russians‚ whose excellent tournament on home soil saw them climb 21 places to number 49 in the world.

