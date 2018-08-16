Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs recall Lorenzo Gordinho from his loan at Bloemfontein Celtic

16 August 2018 - 15:04 By Nkareng Matshe
Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho, on a season-long from Bloemfontein Celtic, reacts during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates on April 4 2018 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have recalled Lorenzo Gordinho from his loan at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Amakhosi's team manager Bobby Motaung confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday that a letter had been dispatched to Celtic‚ alerting them that Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas wanted the defender back at Naturena with immediate effect.

"We want him back now because the coach sees potential in him‚ he can do with his services‚" Motaung said of the player who was loaned out to the Free State side in January this year.

Motaung added internal problems at Celtic also forced Chiefs' hand‚ with Gordinho also apparently expressing his unhappiness at struggling to get assurance regarding his salary due to Phunya Sele Sele's well-documented cash-flow challenges.

"The player is also unhappy and he's told us that. There's instabillity there (at Celtic).

"He's supposed to get a salary from Celtic as per the loan agreement‚ but when it doesn't happen‚ it reflects badly on us because he has a contract with us‚" Motaung said.

He added that while they want Gordinho‚ 24‚ back at Naturena immediately‚ they will give Celtic up until the end of the transfer window deadline‚ of August 31‚ to release the centreback.

High-riding Celtic‚ who are coached by former Chiefs trainer Steve Komphela‚ host Orlando Pirates in their Absa Premiership clash on Sunday.

