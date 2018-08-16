Percy Tau’s new Belgian second division club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is one of the most successful in the country’s history‚ but it’s best days are long behind it having not won a major trophy in the last 83 years.

Tau has made a loan switch from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion‚ with the spin around the transfer aimed at suggesting it will give him a chance to acclimatise to European football and bide time while he becomes eligible for a work-permit.

But it is also likely part of a plan from Brighton chairman Tony Bloom‚ who is also majority shareholder in Union SG‚ to help his club win promotion to the Belgian top-flight.

The club have lost both their opening two matches of the season‚ going down 1-0 away to Lommel and 2-1 at home to OH Leuven on Sunday to sit bottom of the early standings.

Union SG‚ who also play in yellow home shirts and blue shorts‚ just like Tau’s former side Mamelodi Sundowns‚ finished sixth in the last Belgian second-tier season.

They are coached by the Slovenian-born‚ French-raised former defender Luka Elsner‚ who had an underwhelming playing career and was last with Cypriot side Pafos.

Union SG have been through an unstable period with an astonishing 12 coaches in the last six years‚ but are hopeful that Elsner‚ appointed this year‚ will prove a long-term fit.

Tau will not be the only player from Africa at the club‚ they also have Cameroon attacker Serge Tabekou and Mali striker Youssoufou Niakaté.

As well as former Argentina Under-20 defender Federico Vega and Spaniard Carlos Moreno‚ the squad is also made up of players from Germany‚ France and Norway.

One of the great claims to fame from Union SG in their 120-year history is that they went unbeaten in 60 matches between 1933 and 1935‚ which remains a record in Belgium.

They won the last of their 11 league titles in the 1934/35 season‚ and the last of their two Belgian Cup wins in 1913/14.

They have not played in the Belgian top-flight since the 1972/73 season‚ but there are hopes that under the stewardship of Bloom‚ they can return to the main table.

The side play their home games at the 50‚000-seater King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels‚ while their regular home‚ the 8‚000-seater Stade Joseph Marien‚ is undergoing renovations.