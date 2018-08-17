Soccer

Maritzburg United reeling from loss of Lebohang Maboe‚ says Fadlu Davids

17 August 2018 - 15:22 By Marc Strydom
Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids, pictured here speaking to the media during his club's MTN8 quarterfinal press conference at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on August 10 2018.
Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids, pictured here speaking to the media during his club's MTN8 quarterfinal press conference at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on August 10 2018.
Image: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

A club with as compact a squad as Maritzburg United possess have been left reeling somewhat by the loss this season of stars Lebohang Maboe and Bevan Fransman‚ United coach Fadlu Davids has admitted.

For United‚ centreback Fransman’s move to Highlands Park and playmaker Maboe being poached by Mamelodi Sundowns follows the loss six months ago of Evans Rusike to SuperSport United.

Davids pointed out‚ ahead of United seeking for their first win of the 2018-19 Absa Premiership season against Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night‚ that for a team with a compact squad‚ the blows have been felt harder.

“You have to look at it objectively‚” United’s coach said.

“Throughout last season we played with the same 13 or 14 players. You could know which subs we were going to make‚ you could know our starting lineup.

“So really losing Lebo and Bevan is a huge loss. I think they missed two games combined throughout last season.

“It’s a huge loss. It’s a new era‚ with people coming in.

“That’s why we have signed a few players. We know it’s too early for them to just come in and start making an impact.

“They need time‚ and we need to adjust the way we play slightly to accommodate the new players.

“And our style will evolve to accommodate the new players. And we’ll figure out a new attacking structure and a new defensive structure to be able to again be functional like we were last season.”

Much is expected from Maritzburg following last season’s breakthrough highest fourth-placed PSL finish and a first cup final in the Nedbank Cup.

They have managed to keep the core of their squad together apart from the loss of Maboe and Fransman.

But given the small resources Davids works with‚ perhaps expectations should not be too high of a repeat of last campaign.

United started 2018-19 with two defeats in the league‚ 2-0 at home against Lamontville Golden Arrows and 2-1 away against Free State Stars.

They then lost a third straight match‚ 1-0 against Cape Town City in MTN8 quarterfinals on Sunday.

PSL this weekend -

Friday:

Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday:

Polokwane City v Baroka FC (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3pm)

Cape Town City v Lamontville Golden Arrows (Cape Town Stadium‚ 6pm)

Chippa United v Black Leopards (Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

AmaZulu v Free State Stars (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 3pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v Orlando Pirates (Free State Stadium‚ 3pm)

READ MORE:

Chiefs coach Solinas says PSL schedule is 'for robots not for human beings'

As Kaizer Chiefs lurch through an erratic and unconvincing start to the season‚ new coach Giovanni Solinas has complained that the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Portia Modise says Kaizer Chiefs fans should be patient with Giovanni Solinas

Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise believes football club’s administrators have lost respect for the fans.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. A draw might be enough for Sundowns in Casablanca‚ says Vilakazi Soccer
  2. Springboks need to kick on from June and put Erasmus doctrine into action Rugby
  3. Maritzburg United reeling from loss of Lebohang Maboe‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  4. Polokwane coach Vukusic pleads for patience ahead of Limpopo derby Soccer
  5. Wydad have third coach in a year as they face Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school

Related articles

  1. Twitter reacts to news that the Kaizer Chiefs jersey is in demand globally Soccer
  2. What the stats reveal about Orlando Pirates at the start of a Premiership season Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs make worst start to a league season in almost a decade Soccer
  4. Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet risks the wrath of the Kaizer Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  5. Players need more protection from the referees‚ says Benni McCarthy Soccer
  6. A draw might be enough for Sundowns in Casablanca‚ says Vilakazi Soccer
  7. BREAKING | Kaizer Chiefs recall Lorenzo Gordinho from his loan at Bloemfontein ... Soccer
  8. Leaving Ajax and joining Sundowns was not my decision‚ says Mosa Lebusa Soccer
X