Soccer

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 in London derby thriller

18 August 2018 - 20:40 By Reuters
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores their first goal past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive keeper during a London Premier League derby at Stamford Brdige on Saturday August 18 2018. Chelsea won the thrilling derby 3-2.
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores their first goal past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive keeper during a London Premier League derby at Stamford Brdige on Saturday August 18 2018. Chelsea won the thrilling derby 3-2.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 in a pulsating London Premier League derby on Saturday with defender Marcos Alonso scoring an 81st-minute winner after the Gunners had fought back from an early 2-0 deficit.

In a hectic first half, Chelsea went ahead in the ninth minute when Pedro buried a cross by Alonso.

Out-of-form striker Alvaro Morata scored only his second league goal of 2018, fed by a through ball from Cesar Azpilicueta 11 minutes later.

Arsenal clawed their way back into the game in the 37th minute when Henrikh Mkhitaryan drilled in a low shot that Kepa Arrizabalaga -- the world's most expensive goalkeeper making his home debut -- could not keep out.

Alex Iwobi made it 2-2 four minutes later as Arsenal exploited Chelsea's vulnerability on the flanks.

In a tighter second half, neither side could carve out as many chances but Alonso settled the game when Belgium winger Eden Hazard, on as a substitute, carved open the Arsenal defence for the Spanish defender to finish in Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's first home game in charge.

READ MORE:

Portia Modise says Kaizer Chiefs fans should be patient with Giovanni Solinas

Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise believes football club’s administrators have lost respect for the fans.
Sport
1 day ago

What the stats reveal about Orlando Pirates at the start of a Premiership season

Orlando Pirates fans may be concerned by their side’s stuttering start to the new 2018/19 Absa Premiership season following defeat to Bidvest Wits on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Juventus snatch dramatic win at Chievo on Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A debut Soccer
  2. Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 in London derby thriller Soccer
  3. Cape Town City held at home by Golden Arrows Soccer
  4. Boks power past Argentina in Rugby Championship opener in Durban Rugby
  5. Newcastle's Kenedy has last-minute penalty saved in stalemate Soccer

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school

Related articles

  1. Chiefs coach Solinas says PSL schedule is 'for robots not for human beings' Soccer
  2. Twitter reacts to news that the Kaizer Chiefs jersey is in demand globally Soccer
  3. Domingo the best player out of Ajax since Steven Pienaar‚ says Hunt Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy says Shaka Zulu his ‘main man’ for City’s scoring woes Soccer
  5. Cape Umoya coach Roger de Sa eyes immediate return to top flight football Soccer
  6. Maritzburg United reeling from loss of Lebohang Maboe‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  7. A draw might be enough for Sundowns in Casablanca‚ says Vilakazi Soccer
  8. Cape Town City held at home by Golden Arrows Soccer
X