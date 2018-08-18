Soccer

Newcastle's Kenedy has last-minute penalty saved in stalemate

18 August 2018 - 16:00 By Reuters
Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Kenedy misses this late penalty kick during the English Premier League football match between between Cardiff City and Newcastle United at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales on August 18, 2018. The game ended 0-0.
Image: Geoff CADDICK / AFP

Kenedy had a penalty saved with almost the final kick of the match as 10-man Newcastle United missed a golden chance to steal three points after a dismal and goalless Premier League stalemate at Cardiff City.

The Brazilian, who should have been sent off in the first half for a wild kick out at Victor Camarasa and did not complete a single pass during the first 45 minutes, saw his nightmare afternoon ended with a poor penalty kept out by Neil Etheridge.

The lowlight among many midway through the second half was a reckless studs up challenge from behind by Newcastle's Isaac Hayden on Josh Murphy, which saw the midfielder, who had only come on as a substitute at halftime, shown a straight red card.

Newcastle, though, should have snatched the spoils despite being largely on the back foot against a blunt Cardiff attack when the 96th minute penalty was awarded after a cross was blocked in the area by Sean Morrison's arm. 

