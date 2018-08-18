Solinas insists Kaizer Chiefs will find their stride

Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Giovanni Solinas admitted three draws in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening four Absa Premiership matches was “not good enough” but insisted it would come good for AmaKhosi as the season unfolded.

Friday night saw Chiefs squander plenty of opportunities and fail to beat Maritzburg United despite the fact their hosts were down to 10 men after just 15 minutes.

The goalless draw means Chiefs have just three points and have failed to win any of their opening four league matches in their worst start to a league campaign.

“I know for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs three draws is not good enough but I’m confident for the future‚” said Solinas‚ repeating his mantra of several weeks now.

“We are creating chances in every game. We build up well‚ we arrive near the [opponent’s] box easily‚ now we need to improve our finishing‚” he said after the game at a sell-out Harry Gwala Stadium.