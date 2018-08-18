Solinas insists Kaizer Chiefs will find their stride
Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Giovanni Solinas admitted three draws in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening four Absa Premiership matches was “not good enough” but insisted it would come good for AmaKhosi as the season unfolded.
Friday night saw Chiefs squander plenty of opportunities and fail to beat Maritzburg United despite the fact their hosts were down to 10 men after just 15 minutes.
The goalless draw means Chiefs have just three points and have failed to win any of their opening four league matches in their worst start to a league campaign.
“I know for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs three draws is not good enough but I’m confident for the future‚” said Solinas‚ repeating his mantra of several weeks now.
“We are creating chances in every game. We build up well‚ we arrive near the [opponent’s] box easily‚ now we need to improve our finishing‚” he said after the game at a sell-out Harry Gwala Stadium.
“Strikers need to keep calm‚ sometimes they are rushing too much and it is not necessary.”
Friday’s match was characterised by poor finishing‚ particularly by expensive new signing Khama Billiat who shot wildly‚ and Pule Ekstein‚ more accurate but not forceful enough.
“Our strikers need to show more determination but our combinations are good‚” Solinas insisted.
Chiefs had struggling Maritzburg‚ who went into the clash on the back of three successive losses‚ on the ropes for much of the game‚ understandably so given the early red card to Siphesihle Ndlovu for a horror over-the-top tackle on Siyabonga Ngezana.
“When you don’t win a game like this‚ it’s frustrating but in football such things happen. Everything was perfect‚ only we needed to put the ball in the back on the net” Solinas said.
“But I don’t want to complain about my players‚ they did a good job.
“Training sessions will help us to score. The PSL is a marathon and football is not about how you start but how you finish. We have time to fight.”
Solinas will have the week to work with his strikers on their finishing prowess before Chiefs meet SuperSport United next Sunday in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium.