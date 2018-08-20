Soccer

Wilfred Ndidi signs new deal at Leicester City

20 August 2018 - 08:53 By REUTERS
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore in action with Leicester City's Adrien Silva and Wilfred Ndidi.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore in action with Leicester City's Adrien Silva and Wilfred Ndidi.
Image: Reuters/Craig Brough

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2024, the Premier League side have announced.

Nigeria international Ndidi joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in the 2016-17 season and has made 52 Premier League starts to establish himself as a key member of the team.

“I’m very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I’m thrilled to be here for six more years,” the 21-year-old Ndidi told the club website.

The tough-tackling midfielder was voted Leicester’s Young Player of the Year in the past two seasons.

Leicester beat Wolverhampton Wanderers for their first win of the new season over the weekend.

Claude Puel’s team visit Southampton on Saturday.

Most read

  1. Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael set to incur the Premier Soccer League’s wrath Soccer
  2. 'We're all chasing the All Blacks‚ it's just unbelievable' - Bok coach Rassie ... Rugby
  3. Argentina coach Ledesma says the Springboks the most physical team in the world Rugby
  4. Wilfred Ndidi signs new deal at Leicester City Soccer
  5. Argentine Tade's strike inspires AmaZulu to victory Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...
The State Capture story: how it all unfolded
X