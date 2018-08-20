Bidvest Wits need at least one more quality signing‚ coach Gavin Hunt said after his team’s 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat against SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night.

The new-look Clever Boys’ three-match winning start to the season was brought to an end by Evans Rusike’s strike from Onismor Bhasera’s deflected cross in the 56th minute.

Hunt had made one change from the lineup that brought Wits their opening three victories‚ Gift Motupa having pulled out on the eve of the game‚ and young signing Haashim Domingo coming in at second striker.

“Well‚ we’re thin. We don’t really have enough [in the squad] ‚” Hunt said afterwards.

“Motupa put his back out last night [Friday]. He phoned me at 11pm and said‚ ‘I can’t move’‚ and he had to go to hospital. And he was in the starting XI.

“So that would have given us a bit of movement and power.

“Domingo is not fit enough yet to play 90 minutes. But he started well‚ with a few good touches.”

Edwin Gyimah‚ Daylon Claasen and Granwald Scott’s injuries leave Hunt with his just two central midfield starters‚ Cole Alexander and Thabang Monare‚ to count on there.

“We need to sign a player maybe. We need to get just one to help us somewhere. We’re short‚” Hunt said.

“But I knew it was going to come. I thought I could get through tonight unscathed and then go from there. But we’re going to need one.

“We weren’t good tonight‚ to be fair. I mean SuperSport weren’t good as well. They just sat in there and played the break‚ and the goal was a ping-pong affair.

“It looked a draw all over‚ didn’t it? It was a poor game. But that goal [Mxolisi Macuphu had a strike overruled in the 25th] would have given us a lift.

“It was a legitimate goal. But we weren’t good and all credit to SuperSport.”

The off-season transfer window finishes at the end of this month.

Wits have 10 days to regroup until their next PSL game against AmaZulu at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday‚ August 29.