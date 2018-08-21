Soccer

Thierry Henry wants Bordeaux coaching job, says Arsene Wenger

21 August 2018 - 11:45 By Reuters
Belgium's French assistant coach Thierry Henry gestures on the sideline during their Russia 2018 World Cup play-off for third place football match between Belgium and England at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 14, 2018.
Arsene Wenger is in no hurry to return to management but the former Arsenal boss says fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry is interested in taking over at Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 side suspended manager Gus Poyet last week for his comments on the club's transfer dealings after the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier.

"Yes, he (Henry) wants to do it, he is intelligent and he has the qualities," Wenger, who is on an extended holiday in Corsica, told local newspaper Corse Matin.

"The existential question that we always ask ourselves is whether we are ready to sacrifice our life for the coaching profession."

Wenger ended his 22-year tenure at Arsenal in May.

Henry, who played under Wenger at the North London club, became assistant manager of World Cup semi-finalists Belgium in 2016. 

