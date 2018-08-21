The venue for next Tuesday's mouthwatering Absa Premiership clash between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates hangs in the balance as Premier Soccer League (PSL) officials are only expected to complete their inspection of Thohoyandou Stadium next week.

Leopards spokesperson Tendani Thidiela said they want to host Pirates at their Thohoyandou Stadium home stronghold in Venda but given that PSL officials are yet to give the venue the green light‚ the encounter is scheduled for Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

PSL official Prof Ronie Schloss will inspect the venue on Tuesday and Wednesday next week and he is to decide if the stadium‚ which has been through several upgrades over the past few months since Leopards were promoted from the National First Division‚ will be allowed to host the crunch match.

“Obviously we want to host Pirates in Venda but there is an inspection that must be made by the PSL and we will take it from there‚" Thidiela said.

"As things stand now‚ our match against Pirates is at Peter Mokaba Stadium but we are hoping for a positive decision as soon as possible so that we can start with the logistics of moving the match to Venda.”