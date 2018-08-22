Soccer

Amakhosi goes berserk as Lebogang Manyama joins Kaizer Chiefs

22 August 2018 - 13:38 By Jessica Levitt
Lebogang Manyama is officially Khosi4life
Image: Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs

Twenty four minutes after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on its official Twitter page it had signed Lebogang Manyama, the message had been retweeted over 1,000 times, liked over 2,000 times and received over 500 comments.

After parting ways with Turkish side Konyaspor a few weeks ago, speculation on where Manyama would be headed was rife.

But today it was confirmed: He's been #khosified.

TimesLIVE reported Manyama joined Konyaspor in a deal believed to be worth R10-million. He took away the prestigious Footballer of the Season at the annual Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards a year ago.

And fans are helluva excited to welcome him to the #Khosi4life squad.

