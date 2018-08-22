Amakhosi goes berserk as Lebogang Manyama joins Kaizer Chiefs
Twenty four minutes after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on its official Twitter page it had signed Lebogang Manyama, the message had been retweeted over 1,000 times, liked over 2,000 times and received over 500 comments.
After parting ways with Turkish side Konyaspor a few weeks ago, speculation on where Manyama would be headed was rife.
But today it was confirmed: He's been #khosified.
We would like to confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family #HeIsHere #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xDn8bu9bvJ— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 22, 2018
TimesLIVE reported Manyama joined Konyaspor in a deal believed to be worth R10-million. He took away the prestigious Footballer of the Season at the annual Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards a year ago.
And fans are helluva excited to welcome him to the #Khosi4life squad.
Imagine an attack of Manyama-Billiat, that shit will have you seeing ankles being broken at Orlando Stadium. My eyes teary 😭— Real Deal (@SizzleTrev) August 22, 2018
Lebogang Manyama arriving at Naturena— Hunter (@JLMokwena) August 22, 2018
😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁#HeIsHere#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/lzwjHZxM7U
Welcome home Manyama✌️✌️, only Ndoro is remaining @KaizerChiefs. Thanks my lovely team— Thabiso Mapholoba (@Thabiso19312159) August 22, 2018
Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Lebogang Manyama. 🙊 They really do have quite a team coming together — although they obviously need time to gel.— Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) August 22, 2018
@KaizerChiefs brilliant signing in Lebo Manyama..now if we can sign Mahlambi I would more happy to be a khosi fan— Anele Percy Macilikishe (@PercyAnele) August 22, 2018