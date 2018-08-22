Amakhosi goes berserk as Lebogang Manyama joins Kaizer Chiefs

Twenty four minutes after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on its official Twitter page it had signed Lebogang Manyama, the message had been retweeted over 1,000 times, liked over 2,000 times and received over 500 comments.

After parting ways with Turkish side Konyaspor a few weeks ago, speculation on where Manyama would be headed was rife.

But today it was confirmed: He's been #khosified.