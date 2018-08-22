Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season Lebogang Manyama.

Manyama parted ways with Turkish side Konyaspor a few weeks ago and had been on the wanted list of several clubs locally.

"We would like to confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family‚" the club tweeted on Wednesday.

The 27 year-old Manyama joined Konyaspor from Cape Town City last year in a deal believed to be worth R10m.

The former City captain earned a move away from Cape Town after a fairytale season last year.