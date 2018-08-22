Soccer

Joining Kaizer Chiefs is a dream come true‚ says new signing Lebogang Manyama

22 August 2018 - 14:44 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Chiefs' new attacking Lebogang Manyama.
Kaizer Chiefs' new attacking Lebogang Manyama.
Image: TWITTER/KAIZER CHIEFS

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Lebogang Manyama says joining the Naturena club is a dream come true.

Manyama joined Chiefs on a three-year deal on Wednesday and he revealed that he has supported Kaizer Motaung's side from a young age.

"It’s a dream come true‚" the Alexander-born midfielder told the club.

"I have supported Chiefs from a young age.

"I grew up on the same street as Brian Baloyi in Alexandra and that’s how I fell in love with the club."

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana star will bolster Chiefs’ attacking options.

"I now want to help the club win trophies and to achieve glory‚ because that’s what the Kaizer Chiefs brand represents to me‚" he added.

Manyama will reunite with his former Ajax Cape Town teammate Khama Billiat and they are expected to intimidate defenders this season.

Manyama walked away with the Premiership Players' Player award‚ Midfielder of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards last year.

The attacking midfielder had a magnificent 2016/2017 season with Cape Town City‚ being selected as the PSL Footballer of the Season and also winning the Golden Boot with 13 goals.

Most read

  1. Tears of joy for SA's wheelchair tennis heroine KG over sponsorships of nearly ... Sport
  2. SABC confirms there's money involved in the 'free to air' EPL deal with Kwese ... Soccer
  3. Good news: Steyn out for up to two weeks Cricket
  4. 'You journalists always try to put me down‚' says Eymael after media no-show Soccer
  5. Severe Samuels injury pave way for Scarra comeback Rugby

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X