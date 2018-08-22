Joining Kaizer Chiefs is a dream come true‚ says new signing Lebogang Manyama

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Lebogang Manyama says joining the Naturena club is a dream come true.

Manyama joined Chiefs on a three-year deal on Wednesday and he revealed that he has supported Kaizer Motaung's side from a young age.

"It’s a dream come true‚" the Alexander-born midfielder told the club.

"I have supported Chiefs from a young age.

"I grew up on the same street as Brian Baloyi in Alexandra and that’s how I fell in love with the club."

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana star will bolster Chiefs’ attacking options.

"I now want to help the club win trophies and to achieve glory‚ because that’s what the Kaizer Chiefs brand represents to me‚" he added.

Manyama will reunite with his former Ajax Cape Town teammate Khama Billiat and they are expected to intimidate defenders this season.

Manyama walked away with the Premiership Players' Player award‚ Midfielder of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards last year.

The attacking midfielder had a magnificent 2016/2017 season with Cape Town City‚ being selected as the PSL Footballer of the Season and also winning the Golden Boot with 13 goals.