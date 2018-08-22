Kaizer Chiefs have announced a second signing made on Wednesday‚ that of centreback Mario Booysen from Ajax Cape Town.

Amakhosi made the announcement on their official Twitter page and website.

Booysen’s signing follows the announcement by Chiefs on Wednesday that they had signed former Cape Town City winger Lebogang Manyama from Konyaspor in Turkey.

Booysen told Chiefs’ website: “If you set yourself goals‚ you aim for the best and Chiefs are just that. It’s been a lifelong aspiration to play for this club as I have always felt that Kaizer Chiefs are far ahead of all other South African clubs. They are true leaders‚ all others follow.

“I promise them that when I put my foot on the field‚ I will always do my utmost best to put a smile on their faces.

“Everybody can expect me to give 100 percent commitment to Amakhosi. The club offers me a fresh challenge and I want to add value.

“I am definitely looking at winning trophies‚ making the club and supporters proud. I want to make a real contribution to the legacy of this great club.”

The 30-year-old former Maritzburg United‚ SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns centreback signs having spent a season at Ajax‚ during which the club were relegated from the Premier League‚ largely because of the Tendai Ndoro eligibility issue.

Ajax signed the player from Sundowns a year ago as part of a swap deal for another central defender‚ Rivaldo Coetzee.

Previously Booyesn had spent two seasons on loan at SuperSport United.

Chiefs have also been in negotiations for another centreback‚ Lorenzo Gordinho‚ to return from a year’s loan at Bloemfontein Celtic six months before it is concluded.