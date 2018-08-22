Bafana Bafana star May Mahlangu has made an unexpected switch from Romanian side Dinamo Bucharest to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad‚ his old club have confirmed.

Mahlangu‚ 29‚ has been a fixture for Dinamo in the past two seasons and started all five games for the side so far this campaign‚ scoring one goal‚ but has been lured Ludogorets with the potential for UEFA Europa League football.

“FC Dinamo Bucharest and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad have reached an agreement today for the definitive transfer of May Mahlangu to the Bulgarian champion‚” Dinamo said in a statement on their website.

“Arriving at the club two years ago‚ May Mahlangu played 72 matches and scored three goals for Dinamo in all competitions. FC Dinamo Bucharest thanks May Mahlangu for the white-red jersey and wishes him a lot of success with his new team.”

Mahlangu also provided a brief comment on his new club‚ where he will have a greater chance of winning silverware in the coming years.

"I am happy to come to a team like Ludogorets. I hope to see new successes in the Bulgarian Championship and European tournaments‚" he said.

Ludogorets were surprisingly knocked out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers earlier this month by Hungarian side Mol Vidi‚ who used to be known as Videoton.

They dropped into the Europa League qualifiers and now face Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi for a place in the pool stages.

Ludogorets have won the Bulgarian league for the last seven years‚ having only been promoted to the top-flight the year before.

They also featured in the group stages of the Champions League in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The side is coached by Brazilian Paulo Autuori and the squad has a heavy Brazilian influence‚ alogn with fellow Africans Anicet Abel from Madagascar and DR Congo star Jody Lukoki‚ who is a former Dutch junior international.

Mahlangu‚ who has never played in South Africa’s PSL‚ has enjoyed a successful career in Europe‚ most notably with Sweden‚ where he won the Player of the Year award while at Helsingborg‚ but also Turkey‚ Belgium and Romania.

He won the last of his 18 Bafana Bafana caps in November 2016‚ and has refused a number of call-ups since.