Soccer

Orlando Pirates offload troubled striker to Jomo Cosmos

22 August 2018 - 13:05 By Tiisetso Malepa
Orlando Pirates striker Ayanda Nkosi has joined Jomo Cosmos a loan deal until the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League season, the National First Division side announced on August 22 2018.
Orlando Pirates striker Ayanda Nkosi has joined Jomo Cosmos a loan deal until the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League season, the National First Division side announced on August 22 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have off-loaded troubled striker Ayanda Nkosi to cash-strapped Jomo Cosmos on a season-long loan deal‚ the National First Division side said on Wednesday.

“Yes we are taking him on loan for the season‚ and hopefully he will add value to our attack‚” said assistant coach and former striker Brice Aka after the Nkosi impressed during a week-long trial with Ezenkosi.

Nkosi is likely to make his debut on Sunday when Cosmos travel to the Kameelrivier Stadium in Siyabuswa‚ Mpumalanga‚ to face off against TS Galaxy (kickoff is at 3pm).

The 25-year-old striker has had a difficult time on and off the field during his two-year stay with the Buccaneers.

Nkosi struggled for game time in the two seasons he has been with Pirates‚ with just 12 appearances in all competitions and a solitary goal.

Things got worse for the former Free State Stars goal poacher when Pirates revealed last week that the striker had been arrested and appeared in court for a rape charge.

The case against the striker was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority because “it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Nkosi had committed this heinous act.”

Cosmos are hoping that Nkosi can enhance their attacking firepower upfront and help the team gain promotion back to the Absa Premiership after their relegation in 2012.

Cosmos are going through financial difficulties after veteran midfielder Clifford Mulenga told the media that the club has failed to meet some of its salary obligations. 

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs could field Lorenzo Gordinho against Bloem Celtic

Kaizer Chiefs are hoping to have Lorenzo Gordinho back this week and ironically could line him up for the first time after his loan against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Will the PSL allow Thohoyandou Stadium to host Leopards vs Pirates clash?

The venue for next Tuesday's mouthwatering Absa Premiership clash between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates hangs in the balance as Premier Soccer ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tears of joy for SA's wheelchair tennis heroine KG over sponsorships of nearly ... Sport
  2. SABC confirms there's money involved in the 'free to air' EPL deal with Kwese ... Soccer
  3. Good news: Steyn out for up to two weeks Cricket
  4. 'You journalists always try to put me down‚' says Eymael after media no-show Soccer
  5. Severe Samuels injury pave way for Scarra comeback Rugby

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Shocking! Baroka goalkeeper in hot water after trying to assault ball ... Soccer
  2. SABC too broke to broadcast Bafana matches but has money for English Premier ... Soccer
  3. Dan Malesela admits embarrassment after Chippa United fire him again Soccer
  4. Bloemfontein Celtic's sale to be resolved 'one way or another by the end of the ... Soccer
  5. Thierry Henry wants Bordeaux coaching job, says Arsene Wenger Soccer
  6. Wits need at least one more quality signing‚ says coach Hunt Soccer
  7. AmaZulu coach Johnson impressed with his Argentine striker Tade Soccer
  8. Steve Komphela mainly pleased his Bloemfontein Celtic players seem to be ... Soccer
  9. Clinton Larsen focused on developing young players for Golden Arrows Soccer
X