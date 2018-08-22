Orlando Pirates have off-loaded troubled striker Ayanda Nkosi to cash-strapped Jomo Cosmos on a season-long loan deal‚ the National First Division side said on Wednesday.

“Yes we are taking him on loan for the season‚ and hopefully he will add value to our attack‚” said assistant coach and former striker Brice Aka after the Nkosi impressed during a week-long trial with Ezenkosi.

Nkosi is likely to make his debut on Sunday when Cosmos travel to the Kameelrivier Stadium in Siyabuswa‚ Mpumalanga‚ to face off against TS Galaxy (kickoff is at 3pm).

The 25-year-old striker has had a difficult time on and off the field during his two-year stay with the Buccaneers.

Nkosi struggled for game time in the two seasons he has been with Pirates‚ with just 12 appearances in all competitions and a solitary goal.

Things got worse for the former Free State Stars goal poacher when Pirates revealed last week that the striker had been arrested and appeared in court for a rape charge.

The case against the striker was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority because “it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Nkosi had committed this heinous act.”

Cosmos are hoping that Nkosi can enhance their attacking firepower upfront and help the team gain promotion back to the Absa Premiership after their relegation in 2012.

Cosmos are going through financial difficulties after veteran midfielder Clifford Mulenga told the media that the club has failed to meet some of its salary obligations.