Soccer

'Cheeseboy' Mokoena finally finds a new club

23 August 2018 - 18:26 By Tiisetso Malepa
Maccabi FC head coach Mokete Tsotetsi welcomes Lebohang Mokoena to the club after the midfielder signed with the Ekurhuleni-based outfit, the National First Division side announced on Thursday August 23 2018.
Maccabi FC head coach Mokete Tsotetsi welcomes Lebohang Mokoena to the club after the midfielder signed with the Ekurhuleni-based outfit, the National First Division side announced on Thursday August 23 2018.
Image: Maccabi FC/Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Mokoena has joined Maccabi FC‚ the National First Division (NFD) outfit announced on Thursday.

The Ekurhuleni-based outfit also roped in Kaizer Chiefs flop Edmore Chirambadare as they bid to progress to the Absa Premiership at the first attempt‚ having just won the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs in June to gain promotion to the NFD.

“Maccabi is pleased to announce the signing of Lebohang Mokoena. Welcome to the family!‚” Maccabi announced on Twitter on Thursday adfternoon.

“Maccabi is [also] pleased to announce the signing of Edmore Chirambadare. Welcome to the family!”

“Cheeseboy”‚ as Mokoena is popularly known‚ joined as a free agent. He has struggled to find a club since being released by Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mokoena was signed by the Urban Warriors in August 2016 after impressing then-coach Roger De Sa on trial along with Mark Mayambela.

Maccabi FC are top of the NFD log standings after the opening matches following their 3-1 win over TS Sporting.

Mokete Tsotetsi-coached Maccabi will look to retain their top spot when they travel to the Puma Stadium in Emalahleni‚ Mpumalanga‚ for a date with Witbank Spurs on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3pm.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season of the season Lebogang Manyama.
Sport
1 day ago

Willard Katsande makes promise to Kaizer Chiefs fans

Kaizer Chiefs’ combative midfielder Willard Katsande has appealed for the club’s supporters to get behind the team in Sunday’s first leg of their ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena finally finds a new club Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs’ signings will not see game time yet‚ says Solinas Soccer
  3. Mostert will help Boks fix misfiring lineout Rugby
  4. Putsche predicts Cape Town City will find their scoring boots Soccer
  5. Kaitano Tembo has a plan for SuperSport to beat Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash

Related articles

  1. Tinkler will hope to recapture his magic at Chippa United‚ if he can last Soccer
  2. Will the PSL allow Thohoyandou Stadium to host Leopards vs Pirates clash? Soccer
  3. WATCH | Shocking! Baroka goalkeeper in hot water after trying to assault ball ... Soccer
  4. Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy fires broadside at Sundowns Soccer
  5. 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns frustrated by Highlands Park at Loftus Soccer
  6. SABC too broke to broadcast Bafana matches but has money for English Premier ... Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs could field Lorenzo Gordinho against Bloem Celtic Soccer
  8. Orlando Pirates offload troubled striker to Jomo Cosmos Soccer
X