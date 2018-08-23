Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Mokoena has joined Maccabi FC‚ the National First Division (NFD) outfit announced on Thursday.

The Ekurhuleni-based outfit also roped in Kaizer Chiefs flop Edmore Chirambadare as they bid to progress to the Absa Premiership at the first attempt‚ having just won the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs in June to gain promotion to the NFD.

“Maccabi is pleased to announce the signing of Lebohang Mokoena. Welcome to the family!‚” Maccabi announced on Twitter on Thursday adfternoon.

“Maccabi is [also] pleased to announce the signing of Edmore Chirambadare. Welcome to the family!”