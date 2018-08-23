Soccer

Mosimane prepared to play his Shell Helix B team in the MTN8 semis

23 August 2018 - 12:01 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical bench appeal to the referee during the Absa Premiership 0-0 home draw against Highlands Park on the August 22 2018 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
It appears that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is prepared to sacrifice the MTN8 to progress further in the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians face a must-win Group C clash against Guinean side Horoya at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

A win will see the Tshwane side finish second and qualify for the quarterfinals of Africa’s premium club competition that they won in 2016. Any other result will mean an exit for Downs.

But this clash comes just three days after Sundowns’s first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Mosimane hinted‚ following his team’s goalless draw against Highlands Park at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night‚ that he may go with what was labelled a ‘B’ team that beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup preseason friendly at FNB Stadium on July 21.

This means that Mosimane is likely to rest his regulars against City for the Caf match against Horoya.

“We have to refresh the squad. I think ‘Mshishi’ [Themba Zwane] and them‚ they must rest. We have an important game on Tuesday which determines our fate in the bigger scheme of the Champions League‚” Mosimane said.

“So those who played against Highlands Park must rest a bit and these other guys get a chance to go to Cape Town.

“I don’t think the team that played [against Highlands] will play against Cape Town City and we will bring another team‚ maybe the one that played against Chiefs in the Helix Cup.”

Sundowns’ starting lineup in the Shell Helix Cup was: Kennedy Mweene‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Lyle Lakay‚ Soumahoro Bangaly‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Lucky Mohomi‚ Sphelele Mkhulise‚ Oupa Manyisa‚ Jeremy Brockie‚ Gaston Sirino‚ Anthony Laffor.

Based on the above XI‚ this would mean that Mosimane is set to rest the likes of Denis Onyango‚ Anele Ngcongca‚ Tebogo Langerman‚ Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane in the first leg against City.

‘Are you surprised with Chippa?’ says Sundowns boss Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said that he feels Dan Malesela‚ fired after three games this week‚ deserved more time as coach of Chippa ...
Sport
2 hours ago

10-man Mamelodi Sundowns frustrated by Highlands Park at Loftus

Highlands Park grittily held 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 Absa Premiership draw at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.
Sport
16 hours ago

