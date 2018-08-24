BB Erzurumspor coach Mehmet Altiparmak has said in the Turkish media that veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala has indeed agreed in principle to join the Super Lig club.

Neither Chiefs nor Tshabalala's agent‚ Jazzman Mahlakgane‚ have yet been able to confirm such a deal for their 33-year-old 2010 World Cup star‚ who turns 34 next month.

On Thursday Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas said he could not comment one way or another on whether Tshabalala might be set for a career swansong movge to Europe.

However Altiparmak was quoted as saying in various Turkish websites: "We are continuing our transfer‚ we will be [strengthening] the midfield.

"We have a principle agreement with Siphiwe Tshabalala. We will finalise this transfer in a few days."

Solinas said on Thursday that Tshabalala had trained with his squad as normal this week.

It remains to be seen if the veteran will be fielded‚ or in the match-day squad‚ for Chiefs' MTN8 semfinal first leg match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.