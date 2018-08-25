President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy

Liberian President George Weah on Friday gave his country’s top honour to Arsene Wenger and Claude Le Roy, the two French coaches who gave his football career an early boost.

At a red-carpet ceremony in the suburbs of the capital Monrovia, Wenger was praised for the “development of the youth in Africa” throughout his coaching career.

“Your positive role has not only affected the professional success and personal life journey of many African footballers, but also the entire generation of young Liberians who follow President Weah as a mentor,” the ceremony’s speaker said as Wenger received the distinction of Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption.

Wenger signed Weah, then 22, when he was in charge of Monaco in 1988.

“You are president now, before you were my kid,” Wenger said at the end of the ceremony. “I wish you a very peaceful and happy future, and make us proud,” he added.

After four seasons with Monaco, Weah moved to Paris Saint-Germain and then to AC Milan in 1995 — the year he became the only African to win the coveted Ballon d’Or for best player in European club football.

After Weah was elected president in January, he invited Wenger to his inauguration, but the Frenchman, in what turned out to be his last season as Arsenal manager, was unable to attend.

Le Roy met the young Weah while managing Cameroon’s national side.

“He had signed to Tonnerre Yaounde and came to Cameroon national squad training even though he was a Liberian. I was dazzled by his talent and called Arsene,” Le Roy, who is currently coaching Togo’s national team, said.