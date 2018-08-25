Black Leopards’ request to play their home Absa Premiership fixture against Orlando Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium on Tuesday has been turned down‚ the club have said.

An urgent meeting of the league’s executive committee (exco) on Friday cleared Thohoyandou Stadium‚ where promoted Leopards played in the First Division last season‚ for PSL matches after is passed an inspection this week on various improvements.

However, the application for a fixtures change was turned down.

Leopards tweeted: “The Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates match has been fixtured to play at the Peter Mokaba Stadium [in Polokwane] on Tuesday 28 August 2018. Our application for fixture change has been denied.”

The exco decision to clear Thohoyandou Stadium for PSL matches came after league COO Ronnie Schloss conducted an inspection of the ground on Tuesday.

Various improvements over security aspects and the stadium lighting being brought to TV standard have had to be made at the ground.