“Can we beat Horoya‚” asked Mosimane at the weekend after his club went through a third successive match without scoring.

“Yes‚ we can‚” he answered.

“Will it be easy? No. Do we have the team to beat Horoya? Yes. You know that in Pretoria the goal is coming. Twenty minutes‚ it’s there. It might not be 20 minutes‚ but in the end we must win‚ hey?

“When we played the Togo team it was win at all costs‚ if we lost we were out. And I think you know the score at half-time.”

Sundowns were 2-0 up against AS Port Lome of Togo within 15 minutes of their match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium one month ago although in the end were unable to add to the quick goals scored and won 2-1.

“We will have to do what we have to do. It’s not going to be easy but we have to survive‚” added Mosimane.

If they win‚ Sundowns will finish second in the group‚ behind holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco‚ and go into the draw next week to find out who they are playing.

It will be one of the four group winners‚ likely Al Ahly of Egypt‚ TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo or Etoile Sahel of Tunisia.