Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter named Lebohang Mothiba‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu and Teboho Mokoena as young faces in his squad to face Libya in next week's home 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Durban.

South Africa meet Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadium next Saturday (September 8).

Lille striker Mothiba has been scoring in France's Ligue 1. Midfielders Ndlovu of Maritzburg United and Mokoena of SuperSport United impressed Baxter on duty in the Cosafa Cup in late May and June.

"The average age of this squad is 26.4‚ which knocks 18 months off the squad [from Bafana's World Cup qualifying defeat against Senegal in November 2017]‚" Baxter said.

Bafana started their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win against Nigeria in Uyo in June 2017. That was South Africa's first competitive win against the Super Eagles‚ in Baxter's first game in charge.

Libya started thrashing Seychelles 5-1 in Tripoli.

Libya are ranked 101st in the world‚ and South Africa 74th.

The South Africans assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday. They depart for Durban on Monday.

Bafana squad -

Goalkeepers:

Itumeleng Khune‚ Ronwen Williams‚ Darren Keet

Defenders:

Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Siyanda Xulu‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Innocent Maela‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi

Midfielders:

Dean Furman‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Hlompho Kekana‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi

Forwards:

Themba Zwane‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Percy Tau‚ Lebohang Mothiba‚ Bradley Grobler