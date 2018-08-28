Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their long-serving midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala will jet off to Turkey to join his new club Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor.

Chiefs said in the statement on their website: “Siphiwe Tshabalala is leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor.

“‘Shabba’‚ as the Soweto-born is affectionally known‚ has made a fantastic contribution to Amakhosi over the years and will take his place amongst the legends of the club.”

The 33-year-old‚ who has been with Chiefs since 2007‚ was not part of the squad that played to a 2-2 draw against SuperSport United on Sunday in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

On his move to Turkey Tshabalala said it has always been his wish to play in Europe.

“I always wanted to play overseas‚ in particular in Europe and I have never been shy to talk about that.

"It should have happened a long time ago‚ but I think that it’s God’s time. I am grateful that God is giving me this huge opportunity to showcase my talent in Europe‚” the Amakhosi star said.

“Kaizer Chiefs means a lot to me. Chiefs' village [in Naturena] will always be my home and the club will be forever in my heart. It’s my dream to play my last game as a professional player for Kaizer Chiefs before my retirement.

“I also want to thank the supporters for their Love and Peace [Chiefs' slogan]. It has been a great ride for almost 12 years. There have been highs‚ there have been lows – however‚ I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung was quoted as saying. “We wish Shabba only the best for this future endeavours. Once a Khosi‚ always a Khosi – he will always be one of us‚ no matter where he is.”

‘Shabba’ joined Chiefs in January 2007 from Free State Stars. However‚ he missed the first six months due to injury.

Erzurumspor have been promoted to Turkey’s Super Lig this season.