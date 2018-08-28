Soccer

Sundowns can set a record low if they can’t score against Horoya

28 August 2018 - 13:46 By Mark Gleeson
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reacts on the touchline during the MTN8 semifinal first leg match against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on August 25 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reacts on the touchline during the MTN8 semifinal first leg match against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on August 25 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

If Mamelodi Sundowns fail to score on Tuesday night in Atteridgeville against Horoya AC of Guinea in their last Caf Champions League group clash‚ not only will they be eliminated but also notch up their worst scoring run in some six years.

Sundowns have not found the net in their last three games against Wydad Casablanca‚ Highlands Park and Cape Town City – all of the clashes in different competitions.

They are on the brink of matching their last significant scoreless run back in 2012‚ before Pitso Mosimane had even been appointed coach.

After losing 2-1 at home to Maritzburg United in early September that year‚ the Brazilians were beaten 1-0 at Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ drew 0-0 in the Tshwane derby with SuperSport United‚ then lost 2-0- away at Moroka Swallows before being beaten 1-0 at home by Platinum Stars.

They broke their goal duck towards the end of October 2012 when Anthony Laffor‚ still on Sundowns’ books‚ scored the only goal of their Telkom Knockout first round tie against the University of Pretoria.

Some six weeks after that coach Johan Neeskens quit‚ after losing to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout final‚ and was replaced by Mosimane.

Sundowns host Horoya on Tuesday needing victory to ensure they finish tie with the Guinea club in second place in Group C but advance to next month’s two-legged quarterfinal because of a better head-to-head record.

A draw or defeat will see the 2016 continental champions eliminated before the knockout stage of the tournament gets underway.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas wants Khune to play like a sweeper

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas is working on a new playing system that will see Itumeleng Khune used as a sweeper-keeper.
Sport
1 hour ago

Danny Jordaan to launch another bid to be on the powerful FIFA council

Danny Jordaan’s bid to become a member of the FIFA Council‚ the all-powerful cabinet that runs the world’s game‚ could be determined by a meeting of ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wits' R6.6m sell-on fee a stumbling block in Mahlambi going to Sundowns Soccer
  2. Sundowns can set a record low if they can’t score against Horoya Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas wants Khune to play like a sweeper Soccer
  4. Boxing's bad boy Tommy Oosthuizen all smiles in the face of barbs Sport
  5. Blue Bulls want to eliminate the small errors against Golden Lions Rugby

Latest Videos

We’re on board with legal land reform, says British leader Theresa May
Chilly southern snow surprise

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas pins hope on Lebogang Manyama Soccer
  2. Baxter names Mothiba‚ Ndlovu and Mokoena in Bafana squad for Libya Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Solinas sees the funny side of the tongue twisting name of ... Soccer
  4. Teko Modise urges teammates to finish the job against Sundowns Soccer
  5. Tau scores as his side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise thrash City Pirates Soccer
  6. 'I'm a club man': Jose Mourinho insists United come before his future Soccer
  7. SuperSport coach Tembo says Chiefs have the edge going into the MTN8 second leg Soccer
  8. South African attacking midfielder Kurt Abrahams joins Percy Tau in the Belgian ... Soccer
X