SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has said that there will be no room for emotions when they host Chippa United in their Absa Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

Struggling Chippa‚ who are sitting second from the bottom on the PSL standings‚ arrive in the capital city with former SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler in charge after he replaced Dan Malesela last week.

“The MTN8 will take a back seat until after this match. We are putting our emphasis on the league and we are not going to be emotional about meeting Eric Tinkler‚ who was with us last season‚” said Tembo.

The SuperSport coach said he will put out his strongest possible XI.

“We prepare each and every match the same. The game against Chippa is important for us because we are playing at home and we will put our strongest team on the day.”

Tembo added that he does not expect Chippa to be too different in their approach from the style of Malesela because Tinkler has not been with them for too long.

“Eric has been with the team for a short while and it is going to take time for them to start playing the way he wants them to play‚” he said.

“What is important for us is to try and impose our game because we are at home‚ and force them to play the way we want and not react to them.”

Tembo is likely to persist with Phumlani Ntshangase‚ who impressed last weekend against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal‚ in central midfield ahead of young Teboho Mokoena‚ who was named in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the Afcon qualifier against Libya next month.

“We brought him [Ntshangase] because he is versatile. He can play at right-back‚ left-back and also in central midfield.

“Chiefs have midfielders who are very good on the ball and we wanted him‚ Reneilwe Letsholonane and Dean Furman to put pressure on them.

“He has been doing well at training but to be honest I did not think he would last for 90 minutes [against Chiefs] because it was his first game and he never had good preseason.

“But I am happy with his fitness levels and you can see that he is disciplined‚ but he has a long way to go in terms of getting to full fitness.”

Defeat for Chippa will see them remain in the bottom half of the table with no win after four league matches‚ and pressure for Tinkler‚ while a win for SuperSport will see them remain in the top five.