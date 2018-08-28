Soccer

SuperSport United preparing their strongest XI for Eric Tinkler’s return

28 August 2018 - 16:26 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United celebrates his goal with teammates during the MTN8 semifinal first leg match against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United celebrates his goal with teammates during the MTN8 semifinal first leg match against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has said that there will be no room for emotions when they host Chippa United in their Absa Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

Struggling Chippa‚ who are sitting second from the bottom on the PSL standings‚ arrive in the capital city with former SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler in charge after he replaced Dan Malesela last week.

“The MTN8 will take a back seat until after this match. We are putting our emphasis on the league and we are not going to be emotional about meeting Eric Tinkler‚ who was with us last season‚” said Tembo.

The SuperSport coach said he will put out his strongest possible XI.

“We prepare each and every match the same. The game against Chippa is important for us because we are playing at home and we will put our strongest team on the day.”

Tembo added that he does not expect Chippa to be too different in their approach from the style of Malesela because Tinkler has not been with them for too long.

“Eric has been with the team for a short while and it is going to take time for them to start playing the way he wants them to play‚” he said.

“What is important for us is to try and impose our game because we are at home‚ and force them to play the way we want and not react to them.”

Tembo is likely to persist with Phumlani Ntshangase‚ who impressed last weekend against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal‚ in central midfield ahead of young Teboho Mokoena‚ who was named in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the Afcon qualifier against Libya next month.

“We brought him [Ntshangase] because he is versatile. He can play at right-back‚ left-back and also in central midfield.

“Chiefs have midfielders who are very good on the ball and we wanted him‚ Reneilwe Letsholonane and Dean Furman to put pressure on them.

“He has been doing well at training but to be honest I did not think he would last for 90 minutes [against Chiefs] because it was his first game and he never had good preseason.

“But I am happy with his fitness levels and you can see that he is disciplined‚ but he has a long way to go in terms of getting to full fitness.”

Defeat for Chippa will see them remain in the bottom half of the table with no win after four league matches‚ and pressure for Tinkler‚ while a win for SuperSport will see them remain in the top five.

READ MORE:

Baxter names Mothiba‚ Ndlovu and Mokoena in Bafana squad for Libya

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter named Lebohang Mothiba‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu and Teboho Mokoena as young faces in his squad to face Libya in next ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Chiefs coach Solinas sees the funny side of the tongue twisting name of midfielder Andriamirado

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has in a light hearted moment said he will not try to learn how to pronounce the tongue twisting full name of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ajax and Umoya play to 0-0 draw in battle of the relegated Soccer
  2. PSL charge Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael for 'neglecting to speak to media' Soccer
  3. Libya’s squad troubles should be of interest to Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  4. CONFIRMED | Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala is joining Erzurumspor Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates lack earlier domination in latest Bafana squad Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor

Related articles

  1. Teko Modise urges teammates to finish the job against Sundowns Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Solinas sees the funny side of the tongue twisting name of ... Soccer
  3. Tau scores as his side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise thrash City Pirates Soccer
  4. 'I'm a club man': Jose Mourinho insists United come before his future Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates lack earlier domination in latest Bafana squad Soccer
  6. Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas wants Khune to play like a sweeper Soccer
  7. Danny Jordaan to launch another bid to be on the powerful FIFA council Soccer
  8. No major surprises expected in Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon qualifier against ... Soccer
X