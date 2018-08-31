As the transfer window deadline looms at midnight on Friday‚ Kaizer Chiefs are still battling to get the transfer of Malagasy international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana completed as negotiations with his former club have broken down and the possibility of the matter being taken to Fifa to resolve it look likely.

Andrianarimanana‚ better known by his football name "Dax"‚ has been at Chiefs for three weeks now and played in several friendly games but is still cooling his heels in terms of his official debut.

TimesLIVE understand there is now an impasse in the negotiations and it could still be a while before the player finally gets to make his AmaKhosi debut.

Previously there had been reports that he was just waiting for a work permit although this was not said by the club.

Chiefs spotted the player at the Cosafa Cup tournament in Polokwane in June and hoped to sign him for free as they assumed‚ or were led to believe‚ he was out of contract.

But his Malagasy club‚ Fosa Juniors‚ see it otherwise and are holding out for a handsome transfer fee‚ even if it is not clear whether they have a formal contract with the player.

Both football associations have got involved but Fosa Juniors are reportedly holding firm.

Chiefs on Thursday announced the signing of Uganda international left-back Godfrey Walusimbi‚ seen as a replacement for Tsepo Masilela.

He has signed a three-year deal and will compete with current incumbent Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya and Philani Zulu for the position.