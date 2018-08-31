Soccer

Dax 'not signed' by Chiefs with transfer close hours away

31 August 2018 - 13:22 By Mark Gleeson
Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana has not officially signed a contract with Amakhosi. The transfer window closes shut at midnight on August 31.
Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana has not officially signed a contract with Amakhosi. The transfer window closes shut at midnight on August 31.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

As the transfer window deadline looms at midnight on Friday‚ Kaizer Chiefs are still battling to get the transfer of Malagasy international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana completed as negotiations with his former club have broken down and the possibility of the matter being taken to Fifa to resolve it look likely.

Andrianarimanana‚ better known by his football name "Dax"‚ has been at Chiefs for three weeks now and played in several friendly games but is still cooling his heels in terms of his official debut.

TimesLIVE understand there is now an impasse in the negotiations and it could still be a while before the player finally gets to make his AmaKhosi debut.

Previously there had been reports that he was just waiting for a work permit although this was not said by the club.

Chiefs spotted the player at the Cosafa Cup tournament in Polokwane in June and hoped to sign him for free as they assumed‚ or were led to believe‚ he was out of contract.

But his Malagasy club‚ Fosa Juniors‚ see it otherwise and are holding out for a handsome transfer fee‚ even if it is not clear whether they have a formal contract with the player.

Both football associations have got involved but Fosa Juniors are reportedly holding firm.

Chiefs on Thursday announced the signing of Uganda international left-back Godfrey Walusimbi‚ seen as a replacement for Tsepo Masilela.

He has signed a three-year deal and will compete with current incumbent Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya and Philani Zulu for the position.

READ MORE:

Madagascar midfielder Dax finally joins Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs finally ended weeks of speculation around the future of Madagascar attacking midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana when the club ...
Sport
25 days ago

Madagascar international Dax's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs turns ugly

The protracted transfer saga involving Madagascar international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana‚ more simply known as "Dax"‚ appears to be coming to an ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. No further action from Orlando Pirates against Thamsanqa Gabuza Soccer
  2. Dax 'not signed' by Chiefs with transfer close hours away Soccer
  3. Bok coach Erasmus brings in Cheslin Kolbe to bolster squad for Australasia Rugby
  4. SuperSport will play a calculated second leg against Chiefs Soccer
  5. ‘Chiefs want to play attacking football so show attacking football‚’ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners

Related articles

  1. PSL‚ Orlando Pirates ‘await reports’ to see if further action needed against ... Soccer
  2. Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela refuses to gloat over Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. ‘Budget constraints’ hampering Baxter's search for Bafana assistant Soccer
  4. PSL charge Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael for 'neglecting to speak to media' Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs finally conclude deal with Walusimbi Soccer
  6. Bafana Bafana star set for move in the region of R135m in the French Ligue 1 Soccer
  7. Lebo Mothiba completes multi million move from Lille to Strasbourg Soccer
  8. Khune will be back for Bafana‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas Soccer
X