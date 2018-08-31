Soccer

Luc Eymael bemoans Free State Stars’ lack of fortune

31 August 2018 - 17:30 By Nick Said
Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael reacts during the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB on August 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael reacts during the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB on August 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael believes his side have not got the luck they have deserved at the start of the new season but has predicted an upturn in fortunes after a slow beginning to the campaign.

The Nedbank Cup champions let a late lead slip against Cape Town City at Goble Park on Wednesday after two defensive errors in the game cost them goals‚ and now have four points from a possible 12 in the Absa Premiership.

There is two weeks before their next game away at Polokwane City on September 15 and Eymael admits he has been left a little frustrated by results so far.

“We deserve more points than we have now – in the last two games especially we have played very well‚” Eymael told TimesLIVE.

“We created a lot of chances‚ but unfortunately we could not put the ball in the back of the net. Then against Cape Town City both goals were a little comical and unlucky.

“But we will work to try and improve it. I cannot say that I am happy with four points‚ but it is the same amount we had after five games last season.

“The bosses are very happy with the way we play‚ it is just a matter of the small details that make a difference in football.”

Eymael admits that he does have some concerns over his defence. This especially after the City game when goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera dropped a routine catch and was then unlucky as the ball rebounded in off his head after it had struck the crossbar from a deflected cross‚ allowing Matthew Rusike to score the first for the visitors.

“My concern is the number of goals we have conceded‚ but when you see the kind of goals we conceded in the last game … you never expect the goalkeeper to drop the ball like that‚” Eymael said.

“We are making individual mistakes‚ which is difficult to plan for as a coach. But in soccer the most important thing is to remain focused and not panic. We are playing well and creating good chances.

“We are playing attacking football‚ good counterattack football‚ combining well in the final third.

“For me it is much worse if you don’t create chances in a game. Then it is a real problem.

“But if we win our next game we will be on seven points and maybe in the top six. We can compete with all the teams [in the PSL].

“We are still there‚ now it is just a matter of having a bit more luck and being more clinical in both boxes.”

READ MORE:

PSL to trial vanishing spray in MTN8 semis this weekend

The Premier Soccer League [PSL] will trial vanishing spray in their MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg matches this weekend‚ the league has announced.
Sport
2 hours ago

No further action from Orlando Pirates against Thamsanqa Gabuza

Orlando Pirates will take no further action against striker Thamsanqa Gabuza for storming off the field in their 2-1 Absa Premiership victory against ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane fears Gabuza situation for Sundowns striker Brockie Soccer
  2. Dax 'not signed' by Chiefs with transfer close hours away Soccer
  3. No further action from Orlando Pirates against Thamsanqa Gabuza Soccer
  4. How to win in England? Ask Lance Klusener and Shaun Pollock Cricket
  5. Bok coach Erasmus brings in Cheslin Kolbe to bolster squad for Australasia Rugby

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners

Related articles

  1. PSL‚ Orlando Pirates ‘await reports’ to see if further action needed against ... Soccer
  2. Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela refuses to gloat over Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. ‘Chiefs want to play attacking football so show attacking football‚’ says ... Soccer
  4. ‘Budget constraints’ hampering Baxter's search for Bafana assistant Soccer
  5. PSL charge Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael for 'neglecting to speak to media' Soccer
  6. Kaizer Chiefs finally conclude deal with Walusimbi Soccer
  7. Bafana Bafana star set for move in the region of R135m in the French Ligue 1 Soccer
  8. Lebo Mothiba completes multi million move from Lille to Strasbourg Soccer
X