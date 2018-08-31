Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Phakamani Mahlambi for R13-million

31 August 2018 - 19:19 By Marc Strydom
Sundowns are believed to have paid $900‚000 (R13.2-million) for Phakamani Lungisani Mahlambi.
Sundowns are believed to have paid $900‚000 (R13.2-million) for Phakamani Lungisani Mahlambi.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Phakamani Mahlambi from Al Ahly on the final night of the Premier Soccer League transfer window.

As the window counted down to its close at midnight on Friday‚ Downs made one more coup signing‚ making the announcement of the acquisition of former the Bidvest Wits speedster and teen prodigy‚ Bafana Bafana international Mahlambi.

Sundowns are believed to have paid $900‚000 (R13.2-million) for Mahlambi. Of Ahly's income‚ $400‚000 (R5.9-million) must apparently be paid to Wits‚ as a sell-on fee from the Clever Boys' contract with the Egyptian club.

That would mean Ahly‚ who bought Mahlambi for a reported €1.3-million (R21.5-million)‚ could have lost up as much as R8-million on the deal.

Wits' R6.6m sell-on fee a stumbling block in Mahlambi going to Sundowns

With just days to end of the transfer window‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid to entice Phakamani Mhalambi to the club remain the subject of intense ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns Tweeted: "Let's Welcome Phakamani to the Yellow Family Masandawana!"

Mahlambi was quoted as saying in a Tweet by Downs: "I have signed a 5 year deal & I plan to make them count!"

Mahlambi (20) had been training alone having requested a transfer‚ citing lack of game time‚ from Egyptian giants Ahly. This despite Ahly having stated their intention to keep the forward based on injuries they have received recently.

He had struggled for game time in his lone season in Cairo since his signing from Wits in September last year‚ with 12 league games and one goal for Ahly in 2017-18.

South African Football Association (Safa) School of Excellence product Mahlambi's record was far better for Wits. Having burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old in 2015-16‚ he scored 10 goals in 27 Premier Soccer League games over two injury-ravaged seasons.

Mahlambi is apparently available for Sundowns' MTN8 semifinal second leg against Cape Town City on Sunday in Atteridegville‚ though is not expected to play over match fitness issues.

READ MORE:

Mosimane's rotation will see Sundowns' signing Lakay face his old team

Lyle Lakay will get a chance to shine against his former teammates when Mamelodi Sundowns face off against Cape Town City in the first leg of the ...
Sport
7 days ago

Pitso Mosimane would love to have Phakamani Mahlambi at Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane wants to sign Al Ahly star Phakamani Mahlambi and sees the Bafana Bafana forward following in the footsteps of Bongani Zungu‚ Keagan ...
Sport
7 days ago

'Cheeseboy' Mokoena finally finds a new club

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Mokoena has joined Maccabi FC‚ the National First Division (NFD) outfit announced on ...
Sport
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns sign Phakamani Mahlambi for R13-million Soccer
  2. Mosimane fears Gabuza situation for Sundowns striker Brockie Soccer
  3. Dax 'not signed' by Chiefs with transfer close hours away Soccer
  4. No further action from Orlando Pirates against Thamsanqa Gabuza Soccer
  5. How to win in England? Ask Lance Klusener and Shaun Pollock Cricket

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X