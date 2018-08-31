Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Phakamani Mahlambi from Al Ahly on the final night of the Premier Soccer League transfer window.

As the window counted down to its close at midnight on Friday‚ Downs made one more coup signing‚ making the announcement of the acquisition of former the Bidvest Wits speedster and teen prodigy‚ Bafana Bafana international Mahlambi.

Sundowns are believed to have paid $900‚000 (R13.2-million) for Mahlambi. Of Ahly's income‚ $400‚000 (R5.9-million) must apparently be paid to Wits‚ as a sell-on fee from the Clever Boys' contract with the Egyptian club.

That would mean Ahly‚ who bought Mahlambi for a reported €1.3-million (R21.5-million)‚ could have lost up as much as R8-million on the deal.