Soccer

SuperSport will play a calculated second leg against Chiefs

31 August 2018 - 13:44 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo speaks to the media during a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on August 23 2018.
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo speaks to the media during a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on August 23 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The fact that SuperSport United have to score away against Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday night’s MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg clash at FNB Stadium won’t make them to be reckless in their approach to the game‚ according to coach Kaitano Tembo.

The tie (kickoff: 8.15pm) is locked at 2-2 after the exciting first leg in Pretoria last weekend and even though SuperSport will be looking for an early goal to unsettle Chiefs‚ Tembo said they will not move away from their usual processes.

“We have to be patient‚ try to play our normal game and defend and attack as a team‚” he said as his team readied for the short trip over the Jukskei River.

“You saw what happened last weekend – it was not an easy game because we threw everything at each other. It is not going to be any different because Chiefs are a good attacking side and we are aware that we have to score.

“There is no two ways about it and I hope we create early opportunities to get an early goal that will put us in business.”

In SuperSport’s 2-1 win over Chippa United on Wednesday‚ Tembo started the match with key players Morgan Gould‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane‚ Thuso Phala‚ Phumlani Ntshangase‚ Bradley Grobler and Ghampani Lungu on the bench.

Tembo is likely to ring changes to inject fresh legs and experience against Chiefs‚ who managed to score two away goals last weekend.

“I am happy that Grobler has been selected to the Bafana Bafana squad‚ he is an important player for us‚” Tembo said.

“He came through a terrible injury and last weekend against Chiefs was the first time he played 90 minutes in a long time. I did not want to play him against Chippa‚ because I didn’t want to destroy him because he has not yet regained full fitness.

“He will play again on Saturday and you saw that I had the likes of ‘Yeye’ [Letsholonyane] and Thuso on the bench because we want to have fresh legs on Saturday.”

On the Chippa win that pushed United to third place on the Absa Premiership log table with nine points after four matches‚ Tembo said he is happy with the strides being made.

“I am happy with the progress. It is not easy because of what we went through last season where we were nearly relegated.

“We are working for each other‚ the attitude of the players is good and we are grinding results. This was our second game in three days and we knew it was not going to be easy against a well rested Chippa United.

“We played in phases‚ we had a very good start and scored but after that we lost momentum and they started to dominate until they got the equaliser.

“We stepped it up again after their goal and scored the second goal but you could see that we were fighting.”

READ MORE:

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela refuses to gloat over Kaizer Chiefs

Steve Komphela refused to gloat over inflicting further damage on his former club Kaizer Chiefs‚ who are in the doldrums at start of the new season ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Budget constraints’ hampering Baxter's search for Bafana assistant

Stuart Baxter says the issue of the appointment of his permanent second Bafana Bafana assistant-coach has not been resolved due to budget and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. No further action from Orlando Pirates against Thamsanqa Gabuza Soccer
  2. Dax 'not signed' by Chiefs with transfer close hours away Soccer
  3. Bok coach Erasmus brings in Cheslin Kolbe to bolster squad for Australasia Rugby
  4. SuperSport will play a calculated second leg against Chiefs Soccer
  5. ‘Chiefs want to play attacking football so show attacking football‚’ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners

Related articles

  1. PSL‚ Orlando Pirates ‘await reports’ to see if further action needed against ... Soccer
  2. PSL charge Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael for 'neglecting to speak to media' Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs finally conclude deal with Walusimbi Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana star set for move in the region of R135m in the French Ligue 1 Soccer
  5. Lebo Mothiba completes multi million move from Lille to Strasbourg Soccer
  6. Khune will be back for Bafana‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas Soccer
  7. SuperSport add to Chippa's woes Soccer
  8. 'Yeye' says Tshabalala’s move to Turkey a lesson to SA players Soccer
X