Soccer

Bafana send SOS to Wits' Macuphu as replacement for injured Mothiba

04 September 2018 - 14:21 By Marc Strydom
Percy Tau during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 04, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Percy Tau during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 04, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits centre-forward Mxolisi Macuphu has been called up as a replacement for injured Lebogang Mothiba for Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in Durban.

Strasbourg striker Mothiba was ruled out by his new club for Saturday's Cameroon 2019 qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium with a hamstring tear.

Big Bidvest Wits forward Macuphu will arrive as a like-for-like replacement for Mothiba‚ who was sold to Strasbourg by fellow Ligue 1 team Lille last week.

Bafana had their second training session in a warm Durban on Tuesday morning at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

The South Africans' three replacements - Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule‚ Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda and SuperSport United utility player Maphosa Modiba - all took part.

The trio were called up to replace three other injury withdrawals - midfielder Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu and Sundowns winger Themba Zwane.

The SuperSport pair of midfielder Dean Furman and striker Bradley Grobler‚ who both arrived in camp with knocks‚ had a light trainign session apoart form the rest of the squad.

Bafana and Libya are on Group E‚ along with Nigeria and Seychelles.

READ MORE:

City snatch up Tokelo Rantie in final hours of transfer window

Cape Town City snatched the signature of pacey‚ mercurial Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie in Friday night's final hours of the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
3 days ago

I don’t care if people criticise me for my belly because I am a coach‚ says Benni McCarthy

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy will use the two-week international break to get overweight midfielder Ayanda Patosi back into shape.
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. SuperSport's Tembo reveals how Chiefs counterpart Solinas' tactics played into ... Soccer
  2. Bafana send SOS to Wits' Macuphu as replacement for injured Mothiba Soccer
  3. How Bafana goalkeepers played a role in Baxter's decision to appoint his son Soccer
  4. Jose Mourinho accepts one-year in prison in Spanish tax case Soccer
  5. Libya coach Amrouche says South African footballers are the best on the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...

Related articles

  1. Stuart Baxter names replacements for injured Bafana Bafana trio Soccer
  2. Libya coach Amrouche says South African footballers are the best on the ... Soccer
  3. Rantie will return to Bafana and I don't care who disagrees with me‚ says ... Soccer
  4. Coach Stuart Baxter appoints his son Lee Baxter to Bafana Bafana Soccer
  5. Libya arrive in South Africa but will only be heading to Durban on Thursday Soccer
  6. Bafana coach Baxter faces nervous wait to discover full extent of Zwane’s injury Soccer
X