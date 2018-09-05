Soccer

Baxter questions Safa's decision to host Afcon qualifier against sea-level Libya in Durban

05 September 2018 - 12:12 By Marc Strydom in Durban
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter in a discussion with Maritzburg United attacking midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, September 3 2018.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter in a discussion with Maritzburg United attacking midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, September 3 2018.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has questioned the SA Football Association's (Safa) decision to take the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya‚ a sea-level team‚ to Durban.

Safa elected to take the game to Durban for financial reasons.

"I've always enjoyed playing in Durban - until Cape Verde‚ I suppose‚" Baxter mused‚ referring to last year's 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat against the islanders that effectively cost SA a place at Russia 2018.

"But the venue‚ as a sea level venue for sea level people‚ I suppose you would want to take them to altitude.

"I was told that was impossible.

"I don't want to go into the reasons and whys and wherefores. We're here. We're playing the game here.

"I've always enjoyed playing here before. I hope the people of Durban will get behind us.

"And it's up to the players now to make sure that that is not an issue. Because in football he who thinks he can and he who thinks he cannot are probably both right.

"It's up to us to say‚ 'We can'‚ and then get on with it."

Libya will train in Johannesburg on Friday before travelling to Durban that evening.

READ MORE:

Problems continue to pile up for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana are almost certain to have to do without new Strasbourg centre-forward Lebogang Mothiba for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana suffer double injury blow ahead of Nations Cup showdown

Bafana Bafana have suffered a double injury blow‚ with Bongani Zungu and Themba Zwane ruled out on Monday of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. No better time to be at the Lions, says defence coach Joey Mongalo Rugby
  2. Baxter questions Safa's decision to host Afcon qualifier against sea-level ... Soccer
  3. Strasbourg Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba out for between eight and 10 days Soccer
  4. Comitis hopes to unleash new signing Rantie against Kaizer Chiefs next week Soccer
  5. Where will Bafana Bafana's goals come from? Soccer

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards

Related articles

  1. Coach Stuart Baxter appoints his son Lee Baxter to Bafana Bafana Soccer
  2. Safa stands by Baxter after backlash over decision to appoint his son to Bafana Soccer
  3. Stuart Baxter names replacements for injured Bafana Bafana trio Soccer
  4. Where will Bafana Bafana's goals come from? Soccer
  5. Why Libya will be no pushovers for Bafana Bafana in Durban Soccer
  6. How Bafana goalkeepers played a role in Baxter's decision to appoint his son Soccer
  7. Bafana coach Baxter faces nervous wait to discover full extent of Zwane’s injury Soccer
  8. Bafana send SOS to Wits' Macuphu as replacement for injured Mothiba Soccer
X