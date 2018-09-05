Soccer

Nigeria coach Salisu Yusuf banned, fined over R77, 783 payment

05 September 2018 - 12:49 By AFP
German Gernot Rohr (L), fired as Nigeria head coach after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, poses with his then deputy coach Salisu Yusuf (R) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between Nigeria and Tanzania in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on September 3, 2016. Yusus, who replaced Rohr after the World Cup, is banned for 12 months after receiving money from journalists posing as agents, the Nigeria Football Federation announced on Wednesday September 5 2018.
German Gernot Rohr (L), fired as Nigeria head coach after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, poses with his then deputy coach Salisu Yusuf (R) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between Nigeria and Tanzania in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on September 3, 2016. Yusus, who replaced Rohr after the World Cup, is banned for 12 months after receiving money from journalists posing as agents, the Nigeria Football Federation announced on Wednesday September 5 2018.
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday said it had banned Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf for 12 months and fined him $5,000 (about R77, 783) for receiving cash from undercover journalists posing as agents.

The NFF ethics and fair play committee found Yusuf guilty of accepting $1,000 (R15,556) after he was caught on camera being asked to select two players for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

"He is hereby banned for the period of one year, from partaking or involvement or participation in any football-related activity, effective from the date of this decision," the NFF said.

"He is also fined in the sum of $5,000 to be paid within three months of the date of this decision."

Yusuf, who denied any wrongdoing, has the option to appeal.

The BBC, which aired the footage, said the report was part of a wider investigation into corruption in African football by the Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

His expose led to the resignation of the head of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, after he was accused of soliciting bribes and kickbacks.

Yusuf said in response to the BBC in July that the sum was $750, not $1,000, and was a "gift of trivial and symbolic value", that was acceptable within NFF and FIFA guidelines.

But the committee said Yusuf's actions had "a damaging effect on the reputation and integrity of Nigerian football".

It added that "he ought to have conducted himself more professionally... as his conduct in public and in secret should be exemplary, since coaches are role models".

Yusuf, who previously coached Enyimba and Kano Pillars, helped senior men's team coach Gernot Rohr steer the Super Eagles to this year's World Cup in Russia.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Ghana football execs allegedly caught on video taking bribes

An explosive documentary has rocked Ghana's football association, showing executives including the organisation's head allegedly proposing bribes ...
Sport
3 months ago

Coach Stuart Baxter appoints his son Lee Baxter to Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has roped his son‚ Lee Baxter‚ into the squad as goalkeeper-coach for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Injury rules Cheetahs captain Oupa Mahoje out for nine months Rugby
  2. Bafana coach Baxter admits his homework on Libya has been affected Soccer
  3. Vincent Pule and Bradley Grobler deliver star performances for Bafana against ... Soccer
  4. Baxter questions Safa's decision to host Afcon qualifier against sea-level ... Soccer
  5. Kamohelo Mokotjo eyeing a permanent berth in Bafana starting lineup Soccer

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards

Related articles

  1. Jose Mourinho accepts one year in prison in Spanish tax case Soccer
  2. Baxter questions Safa's decision to host Afcon qualifier against sea-level ... Soccer
  3. Comitis hopes to unleash new signing Rantie against Kaizer Chiefs next week Soccer
  4. Bafana send SOS to Wits' Macuphu as replacement for injured Mothiba Soccer
  5. I don’t care if people criticise me for my belly because I am a coach‚ says ... Soccer
  6. Where will Bafana Bafana's goals come from? Soccer
  7. Why Libya will be no pushovers for Bafana Bafana in Durban Soccer
  8. Safa stands by Baxter after backlash over decision to appoint his son to Bafana Soccer
X