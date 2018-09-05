Strasbourg have announced that Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba will be out for between eight and 10 days‚ which should mean he will be available for their next Ligue 1 clash on September 15.

Mothiba was withdrawn from the Bafana squad to face Libya in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at home to Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

He was replaced by uncapped Bidvest Wits forward Mxolisi Macuphu‚ but it appears his injury is not serious.

In fact‚ Strasbourg believe he should be back to face Keagan Dolly’s Montpellier in their next fixture after the international break.

“Struck on the right thigh after coming on [as a substitute] to play against Nantes‚ the striker from Bafana Bafana is unavailable for a period of eight to 10 days‚” the Ligue 1 club said following an assessment of the player.