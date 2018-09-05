Soccer

Strasbourg Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba out for between eight and 10 days

05 September 2018 - 11:49 By Nick Said
Lebo Mothiba trains during the South Africa training sesssion October 2 2017 at FNB Stadium. The French-based striker will miss Bafana Bafana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Saturday September 8 2018 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban through an injury which his new Ligue1 club Strasbourg said will rule him out for 8 to 10 days.
Lebo Mothiba trains during the South Africa training sesssion October 2 2017 at FNB Stadium. The French-based striker will miss Bafana Bafana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Saturday September 8 2018 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban through an injury which his new Ligue1 club Strasbourg said will rule him out for 8 to 10 days.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Strasbourg have announced that Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba will be out for between eight and 10 days‚ which should mean he will be available for their next Ligue 1 clash on September 15.

Mothiba was withdrawn from the Bafana squad to face Libya in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at home to Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

He was replaced by uncapped Bidvest Wits forward Mxolisi Macuphu‚ but it appears his injury is not serious.

In fact‚ Strasbourg believe he should be back to face Keagan Dolly’s Montpellier in their next fixture after the international break.

“Struck on the right thigh after coming on [as a substitute] to play against Nantes‚ the striker from Bafana Bafana is unavailable for a period of eight to 10 days‚” the Ligue 1 club said following an assessment of the player.

The 22-year-old only arrived at Strasbourg last week after a surprise transfer from Lille‚ and his absence from national team action will at least give him time to work with his new club mates in France.

Mothiba‚ who has been in excellent form in France in the last 12 months‚ first on loan at Vallenciennes in Ligue 2 and then at top-flight Lille in the second half of last season‚ was set to be a key figure for national team coach Stuart Baxter against Libya.

His withdrawal drew great disappointment from the technical team‚ but that will at least be tempered by the knowledge that he should be available for the must-win double-header against Seychelles in October.

Mothiba made his Bafana debut against Angola in March and scored‚ following that up with another goal in his second game against Zambia three days later.

READ MORE:

Bafana send SOS to Wits' Macuphu as replacement for injured Mothiba

Bidvest Wits centre-forward Mxolisi Macuphu has been called up as a replacement for injured Lebogang Mothiba for Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Lebo Mothiba completes multi million move from Lille to Strasbourg

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and admitted it was with a “heavy heart” that he was ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. No better time to be at the Lions, says defence coach Joey Mongalo Rugby
  2. Baxter questions Safa's decision to host Afcon qualifier against sea-level ... Soccer
  3. Strasbourg Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba out for between eight and 10 days Soccer
  4. Comitis hopes to unleash new signing Rantie against Kaizer Chiefs next week Soccer
  5. Where will Bafana Bafana's goals come from? Soccer

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards

Related articles

  1. Problems continue to pile up for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  2. Coach Stuart Baxter appoints his son Lee Baxter to Bafana Bafana Soccer
  3. Bafana suffer double injury blow ahead of Nations Cup showdown Soccer
  4. Safa stands by Baxter after backlash over decision to appoint his son to Bafana Soccer
  5. Stuart Baxter names replacements for injured Bafana Bafana trio Soccer
  6. Why Libya will be no pushovers for Bafana Bafana in Durban Soccer
  7. How Bafana goalkeepers played a role in Baxter's decision to appoint his son Soccer
  8. Bafana coach Baxter faces nervous wait to discover full extent of Zwane’s injury Soccer
X