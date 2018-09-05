Soccer

Vincent Pule and Bradley Grobler deliver star performances for Bafana against AmaZulu

05 September 2018 - 14:45 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana players put through their paces during a training session at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on September 04, 2018.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Vincent Pule and Bradley Grobler may have put their names forward as potential starters for Bafana Bafana in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya by scoring the goals in a 2-0 friendly win against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The South Africans warmed up for the big Group E match up at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with a comfortable victory against Cavin Johnson’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) AmaZulu at Bafana’s Princess Magogo Stadium training base in KwaMashu.

The game was played in two halves of 30 minutes each.

The goals for Orlando Pirates winger Pule and SuperSport United Grobler might bring some comfort to Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ who suffered an injury-ravaged start to his camp in Durban this week.

Pule was called up as a replacement for injured Mamelodi Sundowns winger Themba Zwane.

Grobler only underwent light training on Tuesday having arrived in camp with a knock.

Baxter has called up four replacements for injured players to his camp.

Apart from Pule for Zwane‚ Sundowns’ Tiyani Mabunda has come in for teammate Hlompho Kekana in central midfield and SuperSport's utility player Maphosa Modiba has replaced Amiens’s Bongani Zungu.

Wits centre-forward Mxolisi Macuphu has replaced Strasbourg striker Lebogang Mothiba.

