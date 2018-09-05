Vincent Pule and Bradley Grobler deliver star performances for Bafana against AmaZulu

Vincent Pule and Bradley Grobler may have put their names forward as potential starters for Bafana Bafana in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya by scoring the goals in a 2-0 friendly win against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The South Africans warmed up for the big Group E match up at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with a comfortable victory against Cavin Johnson’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) AmaZulu at Bafana’s Princess Magogo Stadium training base in KwaMashu.

The game was played in two halves of 30 minutes each.