Where will Bafana Bafana's goals come from?

The loss of in-form striker Lebo Mothiba has been a blow for Bafana Bafana ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Saturday as Stuart Baxter juggles a squad with not many international goals.

In fact‚ the 22 players that make up his selection have only 24 goals among them at international level‚ with only nine having found the back of the net before.

And of those‚ only four have scored in Afcon or World Cup qualifiers.

TimesLIVE looks at the nine who have netted before in the current squad:

MOTJEKA MADISHA

Caps/goals: 4/1