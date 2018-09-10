For Polokwane City goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu‚ the journey towards fulfilling his childhood dream is within touching distance after completing an honours degree in Information Science.

The 27-year-old Phalaborwa-born star told TimesLIVE that he has his eye set on owning a law firm in the future and he said he owes his academic progress to football.

"Football has changed my life in so many ways and I was able to complete my first degree (Information Science) through my talent‚" he said.

"I understand that it is a very short career and it dearly needs one with a mind to invest in education in order to have a decent life after football.

"It is not all of us who will be fortunate enough and make millions to last us forever in this game."

Ndlovu‚ who made his football professional debut at 24‚ said his intention is to start a law firm and influence other soccer players.

The player is one of few local footballers who are taking their studies seriously and he said his plan is to convince his colleagues to also invest in education.