Safa announces R50m five-year sponsorship with OUTsurance
The SA Football Association (Safa) has announced a R50m five-year sponsorship deal with insurance company OUTsurance that will look after match officials.
The sponsorship was announced at Safa House on Tuesday and Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba welcomed OUTsurance‚ who are the first main sponsors for SA Referee.
The referees will wear OUTsurance's lime and maroon colours at Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches and all other matches starting from this weekend.
SAFA partners with OUTsurance in R50M deal over 5 Years to improve match officiating in SA Football.
Former top SA referee Enoch Molefe thanked OUTsurance for coming on board‚ saying the sponsorship will help in improving their quality and numbers in many ways.
Referees Victor Gomes‚ Victor Hlungwani‚ Akona Makalima and assistant referee Zakhele Siwela thanked the new sponsors for coming on board to assist them with their work.
New match officials kit SAFA match officials will be wearing for their league and cup competitions from now onwards.