Safa announces R50m five-year sponsorship with OUTsurance

The SA Football Association (Safa) has announced a R50m five-year sponsorship deal with insurance company OUTsurance that will look after match officials.

The sponsorship was announced at Safa House on Tuesday and Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba welcomed OUTsurance‚ who are the first main sponsors for SA Referee.

The referees will wear OUTsurance's lime and maroon colours at Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches and all other matches starting from this weekend.