Soccer

Fifa gives Kaizer Chiefs permission to register Madagascan 'Dax'

12 September 2018 - 13:51 By Mninawa Ntloko
Andriamirado Hasina of Madagascar and Matlhari Makaringe of South Africa during the 2018 COSAFA Cup quarter final match between South Africa and Madagascar at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on June 03, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have been given permission to register Madagascar attacking midfielder Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana with immediate effect.

TimesLIVE can reveal that Fifa has ruled that the player does not have a contract with Malagasy side Fosa Juniors and the Naturena side is well within its rights to finally register him.

The player's transfer was delayed by a contractual standoff with Fosa Juniors‚ who reportedly demanded a transfer fee.

He has been at the center of a tug of war between the two sides and Chiefs have not been able to play him‚ despite announcing his signing more than a month ago.

Chiefs reported the matter to Fifa and insisted that Andrianarimanana had an amateur contract with the club which didn't prevent him from joining a side of his choosing.

The player‚ who was voted the 2018 Cosafa Cup Player of the Tournament in June‚ has continued training at Naturena‚ ready to finally link up with his team-mates.

