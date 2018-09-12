Former Pirates star Ntshumayelo sends message to erstwhile boss Irvin Khoza

"First of all I would like to thank my family‚ fans and South Africa as a whole for being behind me in this difficult two years of my life‚" he said.

"I am also grateful for this second chance.

"I am going to do something I love which is to play football and take care of my family.

"I learned from my mistake and I promise I won't let you down again.

"I hope to be a positive role model.

"And once again I would like to apologise to the Chairman of the PSL Dr Irvin Khoza and my former club Orlando Pirates and the whole football community."

Ntshumayelo said he was grateful for the second chance and hopes to revive his career.

The chief executive of South Africa Insitute for Drug-Free Sports (Saids) Khalid Gelant told TimesLIVE that Ntshumayelo is free to return to the field.

"I can confirm that Thandani Ntshumayelo is free to compete with immediate effect after he successfully appealed his four-year ban.

"The decision of the appeal was sent to the athlete‚ the SA Football Association and the Premier Soccer League as per procedure."