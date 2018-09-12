Cape Town City have confirmed that the club has secured the services of midfielder Mpho Matsi for a further four years.

The 28-year-old‚ who has largely been used as a back-up this season but has previously been a leading figure for the fledgling club‚ penned a deal until June 2022.

“The club congratulates midfielder Mpho Matsi on signing a new four-year contract extending to June 2022!” City confirmed via a statement.

“Mpho has formed an integral part of the City squad over the last three seasons‚ making 52 appearances for the club.”

Matsi started the 2-1 Absa Premiership loss at Baroka FC and the 2-2 draw at Free State Stars this season‚ and has also made two substitute appearances.

He was one of the players that moved to Cape Town when John Comitis purchased the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces and certainly in the early days of the club was a regular starter.

These days he vies with the likes of Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche for a starting berth.

Matsi made his top-flight debut for University of Pretoria in the 2012/13 season and was a leading player for them before their relegation in 2014/15‚ when he moved on to Black Aces.

The Mamelodi-born midfielder came through the junior ranks at Arcadia Shepherds.

City have seen some of their top talent leave in in the last 12 months‚ including former skipper Lebo Manyama‚ Aubrey Ngoma and Lehlohonolo Majoro.