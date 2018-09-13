The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a moment’s silence in their matches this weekend for Kofi Annan‚ Nicholas Gumede and Reggie Jantjies.

The League said in a statement on Thursday they would mark the deaths of former United Nations secretary general Annan‚ former Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic midfield legend Jantjies‚ and late Uthongathi FC chairman Gumede.

The PSL’s statement read: “The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for the late former UN Secretary General Mr Kofi Annan‚ the late Uthongathi Chairman Mr Nicholas Gumede and former player Mr Reggie Jantjies.

“This will apply at all Absa Premiership‚ National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures on Saturday and Sunday this weekend‚ 15/16 September 2018.

“The funeral service of the globally respected former diplomat‚ Mr Annan‚ was held in Ghana today‚ Thursday 13 September 2018.

“Mr Gumede‚ the chairman of Uthongathi FC in the National First Division‚ passed on this week and will be buried on Sunday‚ 16 September 2018 at Tongaat Town Hall.

“The late Reggie Jantjies‚ formerly with Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic FC‚ passed on this week [on Wednesday].

“The Premier Soccer League remembers all three men for their contribution to football and humanity.”