Soccer

PSL to observe moment of silence for Kofi Annan‚ Nicholas Gumede and Reggie Jantjies

13 September 2018 - 18:13 By Marc Strydom
Jeremy Wyngaard posted this picture of him with Reggie Jantjies on July 6 2018 during a visit to the former Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic star player in a rehab centre in Cape Town.
Jeremy Wyngaard posted this picture of him with Reggie Jantjies on July 6 2018 during a visit to the former Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic star player in a rehab centre in Cape Town.
Image: Jeremy Wyngaard/Twitter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a moment’s silence in their matches this weekend for Kofi Annan‚ Nicholas Gumede and Reggie Jantjies.

The League said in a statement on Thursday they would mark the deaths of former United Nations secretary general Annan‚ former Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic midfield legend Jantjies‚ and late Uthongathi FC chairman Gumede.

The PSL’s statement read: “The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for the late former UN Secretary General Mr Kofi Annan‚ the late Uthongathi Chairman Mr Nicholas Gumede and former player Mr Reggie Jantjies.

“This will apply at all Absa Premiership‚ National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures on Saturday and Sunday this weekend‚ 15/16 September 2018.

“The funeral service of the globally respected former diplomat‚ Mr Annan‚ was held in Ghana today‚ Thursday 13 September 2018.

“Mr Gumede‚ the chairman of Uthongathi FC in the National First Division‚ passed on this week and will be buried on Sunday‚ 16 September 2018 at Tongaat Town Hall.

“The late Reggie Jantjies‚ formerly with Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic FC‚ passed on this week [on Wednesday].

“The Premier Soccer League remembers all three men for their contribution to football and humanity.”

READ MORE:

Former footballer Reggie Jantjies dies in Cape Town

Reggie Jantjies has died in Cape Town.
Sport
1 day ago

Reggie Jantjies could have made a 1980s Bafana‚ says Gavin Hunt

Reggie Jantjies could have played for a South African national team or a club in Europe in the 1980s‚ former teammates have said.
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. PSL to observe moment of silence for Kofi Annan‚ Nicholas Gumede and Reggie ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy says his 'hungry lions' are preparing to maul 'wounded' Kaizer ... Soccer
  3. Permanent Springbok captain to be announced before the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  4. Must win for Western Province against the Golden Lions Rugby
  5. Lions recall men who can make a difference against Western Province Rugby

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday

Related articles

  1. PSL DC makes Kaizer Chiefs pay for the sins of their supporters Soccer
  2. PSL DC hands AmaZulu hefty fine for fan misbehaviour Soccer
  3. Tweeps have fun with the new colours to be won by match officials after Safa ... Soccer
  4. Can Justin Shonga transfer his sparkling form for Zambia to Orlando Pirates? Soccer
  5. Twitter wants to know 'kanti, why is Moses Mabhida the favoured child?' Sport
  6. Former Pirates star Ntshumayelo sends message to erstwhile boss Irvin Khoza Soccer
  7. Reggie Jantjies could have made a 1980s Bafana‚ says Gavin Hunt Soccer
  8. Former Orlando Pirates star Thandani Ntshumayelo's four-year ban for cocaine ... Soccer
X