Soccer

WATCH | Phakamani Mahlambi says you can't see the mummies in Egypt because they are married

15 September 2018 - 11:30 By Marc Strydom
Phakamani Lungisani Mahlambi. File photo.
Phakamani Lungisani Mahlambi. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Phakamani Mahlambi has tickled Twitter with his statement that he never met any mummies in Egypt‚ “because they are all married”!

The youngster‚ just 20 years old‚ titillated Twitter users in a clip of his interview on Robert Marawa’s SuperSport 4 show‚ Thursday Night Live with Marawa‚ that has done the rounds on social media.

Being asked about his time in Egypt‚ where Mahlambi spent a the season with Cairo giants Al Ahly‚ the winger was asked about his decision to come back to play in the Premier Soccer League with Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was put to the young man that most people like to go to Egypt to see sights such as the Nile‚ the pyramids and the mummies.

His innocent response‚ that: “You can’t see the mummies there. Because most of the mummies are married”‚ has drawn hilarity on special media.

Mahlambi was signed by Sundowns for a reported R13-million on the final day on the past transfer window on Friday‚ August 31.

Bless the young man.

Most read

  1. 'My vriend‚ ek is in trane' - Twitter goes crazy for beautiful Boks Rugby
  2. Magnificent Boks beat All Blacks to break 9-year hoodoo Rugby
  3. WATCH | Phakamani Mahlambi says you can't see the mummies in Egypt because they ... Soccer
  4. Further test of Solinas’s ability to revive Kaizer Chiefs in Cape Soccer
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo chases first Juventus goal before Champions League return to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X