Ronaldo returns to Spain in Juve's Champions League opener

Fresh from scoring his first goals for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo makes an eagerly-awaited return to Spain when the Italian champions play Valencia on Wednesday in their opening Champions League group game.

All eyes will be on the Portuguese forward, the all-time top scorer in Europe's elite competition and a five-times winner of the trophy, when he makes his first public appearance in Spain since ending a trophy-filled nine-year stay at Real in July.

Ronaldo's last act for Real was lifting the Champions League trophy in Kiev after beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final before he dropped the bombshell in a pitch-side interview that he had decided to leave Madrid.

Ronaldo can expect a hostile reception in Valencia, who had to suffer 15 of his goals for Real and are returning to the Champions League for the first time in three years, hoping to improve on their miserable start to the La Liga campaign.

Ronaldo, who plundered a staggering 451 goals in 438 games for Real, made a slow start by his usual standards to life at Juventus by failing to score in his first three games but broke his duck with two strikes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sassuolo.