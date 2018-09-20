Linda Motlhalo on target yet again as Banyana book final against Cameroon

Soccer

20 September 2018 - 18:20 By Nick Said
Banyana Banyana striker and tournament leading goal scorer Linda Motlhalo celebrates after scoring during the Cosafa Women's Championship match between South Africa and Uganda on September 20 2018 at Wolfson Stadium , Port Elizabeth.
Banyana Banyana have set up a 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship final against Cameroon after an accomplished 2-0 victory over Uganda in their semifinal in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Tournament top scorer Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe netted for Banyana, who were full value for their victory in front of another healthy crowd at the Wolfson Stadium.

Desiree Ellis’s side will now meet Central African guest nation Cameroon in the decider at the same venue at 12pm on Saturday, while Zambia and Uganda will face off for bronze on Friday.

Motlhalo netted inside seven minutes for Banyana, her fourth of the competition to underline her quality as a rising star of this South African side.

Kholosa Biyana thundered a shot just over the bar, while Refiloe Jane was denied by Uganda goalkeeper Ruth Atoru after excellent work from Thembi Kgatlana.

Jane was again denied by Atoru from a low drive as the home side went into the break 1-0 ahead.

Kgatlana shot just wide and Kgaelebane Mohlakoana missed a one-on-one opportunity as Banyana continued to dominate the play.

But they finally did increase the lead on 67 minutes and this time Motlhalo turned provider and she skilfully beat two defenders and, with just Atoru to beat, laid the ball off for Seoposenwe to finish easily.

Banyana kept up the pressure after taking the two-goal lead and looked the most likely to score next as Seoposenwe, Kgatlana and Motlhalo all had chances to add to the tally.

South Africa are seeking to retain the title they won in Zimbabwe last year, as Ellis builds towards the African Women’s Championship in Ghana in November.

Cameroon will also be at the continental finals, giving South Africa a good opportunity to test themselves against one of the favourites for the women's Afcon title.

