Croatia's Luka Modric wins FIFA best player of the year award

24 September 2018 - 22:17 By AFP
FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents Luka Modric with the Best Men's Player award.
Image: Reuters/John Sibley

Luka Modric ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s decade-long domination of football’s individual awards by being crowned FIFA’s best player of the year on Monday.

The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder starred for both club and country as Madrid won a third straight Champions League, and he inspired Croatia to reach the World Cup final for the first time.

He beat Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to the prize.

