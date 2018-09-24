Giovanni Solinas has explained why he has now bowed twice in two games to his star playmaker at Kaizer Chiefs‚ Khama Billiat.

Chiefs' coach performed a small‚ quick bow to Billiat when he was substituted off in the 81st minute of Amakhosi's 2-0 Absa Premiership win against Free State Stars at Goble Park on Tuesday night.

Solinas gave Billiat (27) another bow at the end of Chiefs' win by the same margin against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening - the Soweto giants' third win in succession.

Billiat has five goals‚ and plenty more assists‚ for Chiefs this season.

If anyone expected the little Zimbabwean to go to Amakhosi - where he was signed after his contract ended in June at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ where Billiat won the Caf Champions League and two PSL titles - and relax‚ they were wrong.